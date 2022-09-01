×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: VolodymyrZelenskyy | Russia | Ukraine | Invasion

Zelenskyy Says Russia Wants World 'to Forget About the War'

volodymyr zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

By    |   Thursday, 01 September 2022 05:08 PM EDT

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this week that Russia wants the world "to forget about the war" during a speech at the Venice Film Festival.

Zelenskyy said during his address that Russia is attempting "a primitive plot in three acts for the world to make three dramatic mistakes: to get used to the war, to put up with the war, to forget about the war."

The invasion of Ukraine is "a drama based on real-life events," he continued, which has been "embodied in life by real savages, murderers, torturers, terrorists."

Zelenskyy added, "A tragedy accompanied not by [late composer Ennio] Morricone's brilliant music, but by gruesome ditties and sounds of explosions, gunshots and air raid sirens. Horror, not 120 minutes but 189 days long."

As a list of names of over 300 Ukrainian children killed during the war began playing on a screen, Zelenskyy said, "I want every country, every nation, every institution and community in the world to have a clear idea of what Ukraine is going through now, to hear about this war in the most understandable language. For you, this is the language of cinematography."

He said, "Whenever someone talks about being tired of Ukraine, these titles should be mentioned. To get tired of Ukraine means to brush off these names, to forget these names."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this week that Russia wants the world "to forget about the war" during a speech at the Venice Film Festival.
VolodymyrZelenskyy, Russia, Ukraine, Invasion
218
2022-08-01
Thursday, 01 September 2022 05:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved