Zelenskyy Says Russia Wants World 'to Forget About the War'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this week that Russia wants the world "to forget about the war" during a speech at the Venice Film Festival.

Zelenskyy said during his address that Russia is attempting "a primitive plot in three acts for the world to make three dramatic mistakes: to get used to the war, to put up with the war, to forget about the war."

The invasion of Ukraine is "a drama based on real-life events," he continued, which has been "embodied in life by real savages, murderers, torturers, terrorists."

Zelenskyy added, "A tragedy accompanied not by [late composer Ennio] Morricone's brilliant music, but by gruesome ditties and sounds of explosions, gunshots and air raid sirens. Horror, not 120 minutes but 189 days long."

As a list of names of over 300 Ukrainian children killed during the war began playing on a screen, Zelenskyy said, "I want every country, every nation, every institution and community in the world to have a clear idea of what Ukraine is going through now, to hear about this war in the most understandable language. For you, this is the language of cinematography."

He said, "Whenever someone talks about being tired of Ukraine, these titles should be mentioned. To get tired of Ukraine means to brush off these names, to forget these names."