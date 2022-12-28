×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: volodymyrzelenskyy | postwar | loan | wef | blackrock

Zelenskyy to Attend World Economic Forum Regarding Postwar Loan

(Newsmax/"American Agenda")

By    |   Wednesday, 28 December 2022 10:15 PM EST

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday announced that his government would participate in the World Economic Forum's January meeting in Davos, Switzerland, and that he spoke with BlackRock CEO Larry Fink regarding postwar rebuilding efforts.

According to Bloomberg, the Ukrainian president said in his evening address that "specialists of this company are already helping Ukraine to structure the fund for the reconstruction of our state."

A statement from the official website for the Ukrainian president affirms what Zelenskyy said, reading: "In accordance with the preliminary agreements struck earlier this year between the Head of State and Larry Fink, the BlackRock team has been working for several months on a project to advise the Ukrainian government on how to structure the country's reconstruction funds.

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Larry Fink agreed to focus in the near term on coordinating the efforts of all potential investors and participants in the reconstruction of our country, channeling investment into the most relevant and impactful sectors of the Ukrainian economy.

"During the conversation, it was emphasized that certain BlackRock leaders plan to visit Ukraine in the new year," the post added. "The President thanked Larry Fink for the work of the professional team that BlackRock has allocated to advise on structuring the reconstruction projects."

Regarding Zelenskyy's appearance, it is unclear whether the Ukrainian president will attend the WEF meeting, which is slated for Jan. 16-20, virtually or in person.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday announced that his government would participate in the World Economic Forum's January meeting in Davos, Switzerland, and that he spoke with BlackRock CEO Larry Fink regarding postwar rebuilding efforts.
volodymyrzelenskyy, postwar, loan, wef, blackrock
234
2022-15-28
Wednesday, 28 December 2022 10:15 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved