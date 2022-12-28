Zelenskyy to Attend World Economic Forum Regarding Postwar Loan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday announced that his government would participate in the World Economic Forum's January meeting in Davos, Switzerland, and that he spoke with BlackRock CEO Larry Fink regarding postwar rebuilding efforts.

According to Bloomberg, the Ukrainian president said in his evening address that "specialists of this company are already helping Ukraine to structure the fund for the reconstruction of our state."

A statement from the official website for the Ukrainian president affirms what Zelenskyy said, reading: "In accordance with the preliminary agreements struck earlier this year between the Head of State and Larry Fink, the BlackRock team has been working for several months on a project to advise the Ukrainian government on how to structure the country's reconstruction funds.

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Larry Fink agreed to focus in the near term on coordinating the efforts of all potential investors and participants in the reconstruction of our country, channeling investment into the most relevant and impactful sectors of the Ukrainian economy.

"During the conversation, it was emphasized that certain BlackRock leaders plan to visit Ukraine in the new year," the post added. "The President thanked Larry Fink for the work of the professional team that BlackRock has allocated to advise on structuring the reconstruction projects."

Regarding Zelenskyy's appearance, it is unclear whether the Ukrainian president will attend the WEF meeting, which is slated for Jan. 16-20, virtually or in person.