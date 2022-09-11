×
Tags: volodymyr zelenskyy | weapons | ukraine | ndia | pentagon

Zelenskyy Will Headline Conference for Defense Industry

volodymyr zelenskyy speaks into a microphone
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is seen during his joint press conference with Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki and Latvian President Egils Levits in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sept. 9. (Alexey Furman/Getty Images)

Monday, 12 September 2022 07:48 AM EDT

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will headline the annual Future Force Capabilities Conference and Exhibition hosted by the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA) where he will address U.S. defense contractors later this month.

According to The Hill and NDIA's programming for the event, Zelenskyy, along with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, will speak at the event on Sept. 21.

The two are expected to appear via video. Zelenskyy is expected to appeal for more weapons.

For his speech, the Ukrainian president will speak to a room whose membership includes defense industry giants such as Raytheon Technologies, Lockheed Martin, and General Dynamics.

Already in April, eight defense contractors, including the three titans of industry mentioned above, attended a meeting at the Pentagon to discuss how the United States could speed up its production of aid to Ukraine.

On Thursday, the U.S. revealed a $675 million weapons package for Ukraine. The package includes High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, high-speed anti-radiation missiles, and over 5,000 anti-armor systems, among other equipment.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Monday, 12 September 2022 07:48 AM
