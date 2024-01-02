Zelenskyy: 'Putin Is an Animal'

Russian President Vladimir Putin "is an animal" who will "eat you for dinner" if his aggressions against Ukraine are permitted to continue, and Europe must protect itself by continuing to support Ukraine's fight, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned in a new interview.

"Putin feels weakness like an animal because he is an animal," Zelenskyy told The Economist in a New Year's Day interview. "He senses blood, he senses his strength. And he will eat you for dinner with all your EU, NATO, freedom, and democracy."

Continuing to give money or weapons to Ukraine means Europe will support itself, but if Russia continues to violate the rights of Ukrainians, it "will violate the rights in the world," said Zelenskyy.

"You save your children, not ours," he further warned, adding that if Russia takes Ukrainian children "they will take other children."

And, Zelenskyy warned that if Ukraine loses, Putin will move his wars closer to the West.

His interview comes almost two years after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, and while at first, Zelenskyy was able to gain the support of the world, now, the world has grown weary of the war and funding has become a matter of trade-offs in Europe and in the United States, notes The Economist.

Senators continued their discussions aimed at reaching a bipartisan deal on Ukraine aid and U.S. border security through the holiday break, according to Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn. Discussions aimed at reaching a bipartisan deal concerning Ukraine aid and U.S. border security have continued during the holiday recess, according to one Senate negotiator.

In December, Republicans blocked President Joe Biden's $106 billion national security supplemental spending package that includes aid for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, and the southern border, demanding changes to U.S. border security policy in return.

Zelenskyy, meanwhile, admitted that "maybe we did not succeed [in 2023] as the world wanted. Maybe not everything is as fast as someone imagined."

But he rejected the idea that Putin is winning the war, pointing out that there have been "thousands, thousands of killed Russian soldiers. Nobody even took them away."

According to British defense intelligence sources, based on estimates of current trends, Russia will suffer more than 500,000 casualties, either dead or wounded, by 2025.

Zelenskyy stressed that Putin's military did not take a single large city in Ukraine in 2023, while Ukrainian forces broke through the Russian blockade of the Black Sea, allowing Ukraine to ship grain through a new route along the country's southern coast.

He also stressed that European countries should lobby the United States to keep helping back Ukraine to protect themselves, as "Intelligence services of several European countries have started to [examine] a possibility of attack on their territory from Russia ... Even those countries that were not in the USSR."

The Ukrainian leader, meanwhile, said that he does not see any "fundamental steps forward to the peace from Russia," but said Ukraine is experiencing continued aerial attacks on cities throughout the country.

"I see only the steps of a terrorist country," he said.

There have been some reports that Russia is signaling that it wants to pause the war, but Zelenskyy said that isn't because "they are righteous men" but it's because "they don't have enough missiles, ammunition, or prepared troops. They need this pause [to] restore all their strength, and then with all their strength, turn the page of this war."

Zelenskyy did not speak extensively about Ukraine's plans for the war in 2024, responding that leaks about the counteroffensive last summer helped Russia plan its response.

However, he said that isolating Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, is "extremely important for us because it is the way for us to reduce the number of attacks from that region" and would show that "thousands of Russian officers died just because of Putin's ambition."

Zelenskyy is seeking the Taurus, a German-made, long-range stealth cruise missile, which could allow Ukraine to destroy the Kerch Bridge and isolate the Crimean peninsula from Russia.