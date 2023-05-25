×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: volodymyr zelenskyy | ukraine | war | johns hopkins

Zelenskyy Speaks at Johns Hopkins Commencement

By    |   Thursday, 25 May 2023 12:05 PM EDT

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dropped in on the Johns Hopkins commencement ceremony Thursday with a livestream address that went 10 minutes and was followed by a standing ovation.

"Every person eventually realizes that time is the most valuable resource on the planet — not oil, or uranium, not lithium or anything else, but time," Zelenskyy told an audience of about 10,000, The Washington Post reported.

"As a fearless champion of his nation, President Zelenskyy has shown the world what true courage in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds looks like," Johns Hopkins University President Ron Daniels said in a statement.

"Working not only on behalf of his nation, but in defense of democratic values everywhere, he has shown an incredible ability to rally his country's citizens, and through their collective action, they have rekindled hope for the rest of us in all that democracies can accomplish.

"To hear from President Zelenskyy at graduation will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for Johns Hopkins students at a moment when the stakes are so high for the future of global democracy.

"I am thrilled that one of our era's great democratic leaders will reinforce for them the importance of holding fast to one's principles and meeting with fortitude and humility the challenging moments of history that they will surely face in the years ahead."

Zelenskyy accepted Daniels' invitation via letter. Daniels announced Thursday that Zelenskyy was being awarded an honorary doctorate.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dropped in on the Johns Hopkins commencement ceremony Thursday with a livestream address that went 10 minutes and was followed by a standing ovation.
volodymyr zelenskyy, ukraine, war, johns hopkins
237
2023-05-25
Thursday, 25 May 2023 12:05 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved