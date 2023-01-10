×
Tags: volodymyr zelenskyy | ukraine | russia | golden globes | war

Zelenskyy Tells Golden Globes: 'No Third World War; It Is Not a Trilogy'

(Newsmax)

By    |   Tuesday, 10 January 2023 10:59 PM EST

Speaking at the Golden Globes in a recorded speech Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told viewers "there will be no third World War. It is not a trilogy."

The Ukrainian leader, himself a former actor, acknowledged, although the war was not yet over, "the tide is turning" in Kyiv's favor, and "it is already clear who will win."

"There are still battles and tears ahead, but now I can definitely tell you who were the best in the previous year: It was you, the free people of the free world," Zelenskyy said. "Those who united around the support of the free Ukrainian people in our common struggle for freedom, democracy. For the right to live, to love, to give birth no matter who you are, no matter where you are from, no matter who you are with."

His comments at the 80th rendition of the classic movie awards were preceded by an introduction from actor Sean Penn, who discussed the necessity for freedom of expression in Hollywood and worldwide.

