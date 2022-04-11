Zelenskyy: Ukraine Has Paid 'Too High a Price'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told CBS' "60 Minutes" that he no longer seeks diplomacy because that approach has resulted in his country paying "too high a price" since Russia began its unprovoked invasion.

Zelenskyy appeared on "60 Minutes" Sunday night and was asked about previous critical comments he made aimed at NATO and the United Nations.

"When you are [working] at diplomacy, there are no results. All this is very bureaucratic. That's why the way I'm talking to them is absolutely justifiable," Zelenskyy said on the CBS program. "I don't have any more lives [to give]. I don't have any more emotions.

"I'm no longer interested in their diplomacy that leads to the destruction of my country. A lot of countries have changed their mind about Ukraine and about our people. But I think we've paid too high a price for that."

Zelenskyy early last month accused NATO of weakness for not imposing a no-fly zone over Ukraine. President Joe Biden and other NATO leaders have said that a no-fly zone could lead to a broader war against Russia.

The Ukrainian president also has slammed NATO for not providing more military support for Ukraine.

"This is not a movie. This is real life," Zelenskyy told "60 Minutes." "Stop fearing the Russian Federation. We've shown we are not afraid."

Zelenskyy compared Putin to Adolf Hitler, and warned of consequences for countries that do not help Ukraine.

"I remember, all of us remember, books about the Second World War, and about the devil in uniform — Adolf Hitler," Zelenskyy told "60 Minutes." "Are those countries who did not participate in the war responsible? The countries who let German forces march throughout Europe? Does the world carry responsibility for the genocide? Yes. Yes, it does."

Zelenskyy told CBS that standing up to President Vladimir Putin's invading forces is a defense of "the ability of a person to live in the modern world."

"We are defending the right to live. I never thought this right was so costly," Zelenskyy told CBS. "These are human values. So that Russia doesn't choose what we should do and how I'm exercising my rights. That right was given to me by God and my parents."

Zelenskyy called on Biden to stand "shoulder to shoulder" with Ukraine, but did criticize his American counterpart.

"President Biden can enter history as the person who stood shoulder to shoulder with the Ukrainian people who won and chose the right to have their own country," Zelenskyy told "60 Minutes."

"No, I'm not disappointed [in Biden]. I don't know how another president in his place would help us, I don't know. It's difficult. We have a good relationship. I think so, at least. Ukraine depends on the support of the United States. And I, as the leader of a country at war, I can only be grateful."