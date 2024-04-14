×
Tags: volodymyr zelenskyy | ukraine | allies | russia | missiles | drones | israel

Zelenskyy: We Need Air Defense Aid Like Israel's

Sunday, 14 April 2024 02:43 PM EDT

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that Ukraine needed help from its allies to fend off air attacks, just as Israel had relied on its allies to destroy enemy threats.

"The whole world saw that Israel was not alone in its defense – the threats in the sky were also destroyed by its allies," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

"And when Ukraine says allies cannot turn a blind eye to Russian missiles and drones, it means that it is necessary to act, and act strongly."

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that Ukraine needed help from its allies to fend off air attacks, just as Israel had relied on its allies to destroy enemy threats.
