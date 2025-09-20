Zelenskyy to Meet Trump at UN as Russia Ramps Strikes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he will meet with President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly next week, as Russian forces continue pounding Ukraine with missiles and drones despite growing calls for peace, The Hill reported.

The two leaders are set to discuss security guarantees sought by Kyiv and supported by European allies. Trump will address the assembly Tuesday, followed by Zelenskyy on Wednesday.

"I would like to receive the signals, how close we are to understanding that the security guarantees from all partners are those what we need," Zelenskyy told reporters in Kyiv on Friday, according to Bloomberg News.

He added, "We have prepared the basis for security guarantees that Europe is ready to adopt, taking into account that the United States of America will be there. We have had many discussions, including among the leadership of our armies and general staffs with the Europeans and the Americans."

A separate meeting between the first ladies of the United States and Ukraine is also planned for next week, according to Zelenskyy. Ukraine has pressed for long-term commitments to deter further Russian aggression, though the Kremlin has warned that Western troops in the conflict would be seen as a direct threat to Moscow.

Trump has emphasized ending the three-and-a-half-year war in Eastern Europe, but progress remains stalled as Russia escalates its aerial campaign. Russian President Vladimir Putin has rebuffed a bilateral summit with Zelenskyy, though he has invited the Ukrainian leader to Moscow.

Ukraine reported that Russia's latest overnight attack launched 580 drones and 40 missiles at nine regions, including Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, and Kyiv. At least three people were killed and dozens injured, officials said. A missile strike using cluster munitions also tore through an apartment building in Dnipro.

"Every such strike is not a military necessity but a deliberate strategy by Russia to terrorize civilians and destroy our infrastructure," Zelenskyy wrote Saturday on X.

"That is why a strong international response is needed. Ukraine has proven it can defend itself and Europe, but for a reliable shield, we must act together: strengthen air defense, increase weapons supplies, and expand sanctions against Russia's military machine and the sectors that finance it."

Tensions also flared in the Baltic region Friday after three Russian MiG-31 jets crossed into Estonian airspace for 12 minutes, according to Estonia's foreign minister.

"Such violation is totally unacceptable. The Government of Estonia has decided to request NATO Article 4 consultations," Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal said.

In the past week, after NATO jets shot down multiple Russian drones that entered Polish airspace, U.S. and Western intelligence officials have not determined if the incident was accidental or a deliberate Russian test of Western defenses.