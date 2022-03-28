Zelenskyy: Neutrality Requires Parliament; Donbas Means WWIII

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Russian journalists that his country adopting a neutral status would "take years" because it must be ratified by parliament.

In his first interview with Russian journalists since President Vladimir Putin began his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine fighting to reclaim the Donbas region and Crimea would cause World War III and thus was not feasible.

However, Zelenskyy later said that Russia ultimately "will lose Abkhazia," which is part of Georgia. The president's remark was taken to mean that treaties and dictators eventually come and go.

Zelenskyy's comments came during a 90-minute interview in which he said Ukraine was prepared to discuss adopting a neutral status and not seek NATO membership as part of a peace deal with Russia. Such a pact, he added, would need to be guaranteed by third parties.

He also said he would insist that future "security guarantees" of a peace deal go through parliamentary ratification in each guarantor country – something that also takes time.

Zelenskyy spoke to Russian journalists in an interview that Moscow authorities had pre-emptively warned Russian media to refrain from reporting.

Zelenskyy said Russia's invasion had caused the destruction of Russian-speaking cities in Ukraine, with damage worse than the Russian wars in Chechnya.

He also said Ukraine refused to discuss certain other Russian demands, such as the demilitarization of the country, and that there would be no peace deal without a ceasefire and troop withdrawals.

"Security guarantees and neutrality, non-nuclear status of our state. We are ready to go for it. This is the most important point," Zelenskyy said, Reuters reported.

Later on social media, Zelenskyy's account posted:

"A new round of negotiations is ahead, because we are looking for peace," Zelenskyy said on Telegram. "Our priorities in the negotiations are known. Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity are beyond doubt. Effective security guarantees for our state are mandatory. Our goal is obvious – peace and the restoration of normal life in our native state as soon as possible."