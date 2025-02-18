WATCH TV LIVE

Musk Agrees: Zelenskyy Wants Money, Not Peace

By    |   Tuesday, 18 February 2025 08:35 PM EST

Elon Musk on Tuesday agreed with a post from one X user, Gunther Eagleman, that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy doesn't want the war in Ukraine to end; he wants money and power.

"Zelensky doesn't want peace, he wants money and power," the X user posted, to which Musk replied with a "100" emoji, signifying his agreement.

On Monday, European leaders held an emergency meeting in Paris to deliberate on the prospect of the United States withdrawing support from the war. The meeting was held in advance of the U.S. meeting with Russian envoys Tuesday in Saudi Arabia.

Following the meeting with Russian leaders, Secretary of State Marco Rubio showed swift signs of wanting to end the war.

"There's going to be engagement and consultation with Ukraine, with our partners in Europe and others," Rubio said. "But ultimately, the Russian side will be indispensable to this effort."

As a goal, he suggested that the end of the conflict could bring "extraordinary opportunities" to partner with the Russians on both "issues of common interest" and "economically."

While the meeting between U.S. and Russian diplomats was underway, Zelenskyy, speaking from Turkey, waved off the deal, stating, "Decisions on how to end the war in Ukraine cannot be made without Ukraine, nor can any conditions be imposed. We were not invited to this Russian-American meeting in Saudi Arabia. It was a surprise for us, I think for many others as well."

President Donald Trump snapped back at Zelenskyy on Tuesday, stating, "Today I heard, 'Oh, well, we weren't invited.' Well, you've been there for three years... You should have never started it. You could have made a deal."

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

