Zelenskyy Praises Biden for Saying Putin Is Committing Genocide

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised President Biden for saying Russian President Vladimir Putin is committing genocide in his war against Ukraine.

"True words of a true leader @POTUS," Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter. "Calling things by their names is essential to stand up to evil. We are grateful for US assistance provided so far and we urgently need more heavy weapons to prevent further Russian atrocities."

Biden accused Putin of committing genocide in Ukraine on Tuesday while giving a speech in Iowa on inflation, stating "your family budget, your ability to fill up your tank, none of it should hinge on whether a dictator declares war and commits genocide half a world away."

Biden reaffirmed his stance in an exchange with reporters, saying, "It's become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of being Ukrainian. The evidence is mounting. And we're gonna only learn more and more about the devastation, and we'll let the lawyers decide internationally whether or not it qualifies, but it sure seems that way to me."