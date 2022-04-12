×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: volodymyr zelenskyy | joe biden | genocide | ukraine | vladimir putin | invasion | russia

Zelenskyy Praises Biden for Saying Putin Is Committing Genocide

volodymyr zelenskyy speaks to his country on television as someone watches on a smart phone in front of the screen
(Rokas Tenys/Dreamstime)

By    |   Tuesday, 12 April 2022 10:34 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised President Biden for saying Russian President Vladimir Putin is committing genocide in his war against Ukraine.

"True words of a true leader @POTUS," Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter. "Calling things by their names is essential to stand up to evil. We are grateful for US assistance provided so far and we urgently need more heavy weapons to prevent further Russian atrocities."

Biden accused Putin of committing genocide in Ukraine on Tuesday while giving a speech in Iowa on inflation, stating "your family budget, your ability to fill up your tank, none of it should hinge on whether a dictator declares war and commits genocide half a world away."

Biden reaffirmed his stance in an exchange with reporters, saying, "It's become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of being Ukrainian. The evidence is mounting. And we're gonna only learn more and more about the devastation, and we'll let the lawyers decide internationally whether or not it qualifies, but it sure seems that way to me."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised President Biden for saying Russian President Vladimir Putin is committing genocide in his war against Ukraine.
volodymyr zelenskyy, joe biden, genocide, ukraine, vladimir putin, invasion, russia
176
2022-34-12
Tuesday, 12 April 2022 10:34 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved