Zelenskyy Fires 2 Top Generals, Calls Them 'Traitors'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has fired two top generals and called them both "traitors."

He announced Thursday that he was dismissing Naumov Andriy Olehovych, former chief of the Main Department of Internal Security of the Security Service of Ukraine, and Kryvoruchko Serhiy Oleksandrovych, former chief of the Office of the Security Service of Ukraine in the Kherson region, according to the Washington Examiner.

The Hill quoted Zelenskyy as saying: "Regarding antiheroes. Now I do not have time to deal with all the traitors. But gradually they will all be punished."

"That is why … Andriy Olehovych and … Serhiy Oleksandrovych are no longer generals."

He said under the Ukrainian Army's disciplinary statute, officers who "have not decided where their homeland is, who violate the military oath of allegiance to the Ukrainian people as regards the protection of our state, its freedom and independence" would "inevitably be deprived of senior military ranks."

The Examiner noted he did not provide any further details regarding what sparked the firings.