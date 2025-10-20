Zelenskyy Reports 'Positive' Meeting With Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that his meeting with President Donald Trump was "positive," though it did not result in a U.S. commitment to supply Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.

The meeting took place Friday at the White House as the war between Russia and Ukraine grinds into its fourth year, with front lines largely frozen and both sides sustaining heavy losses.

Trump had earlier suggested that Washington could consider sending the long-range missiles, which Zelenskyy argues could help pressure Moscow into serious peace talks. No agreement was reached before the Ukrainian leader left, however.

Trump had spoken by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin only hours before meeting with Zelenskyy, raising speculation about the tone and intent of the discussions.

According to The Hill, Zelenskyy told reporters afterward, "In my opinion, he does not want an escalation with the Russians until he meets with them."

Reports from several outlets described the encounter as tense, with Trump allegedly pressing Zelenskyy to consider concessions aligned with Putin's demands.

Zelenskyy confirmed that Trump relayed Putin's insistence that Ukraine surrender control of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Still, Trump publicly endorsed a potential ceasefire along the front lines, which Zelenskyy characterized as a "positive" development.

"We share President Trump's positive outlook if it leads to the end of the war," he said.

He added, "After many rounds of discussion over more than two hours with him and his team, his message, in my view, is positive, that we stand where we stand on the line of contact, provided all sides understand what is meant."

The fighting across eastern and southern Ukraine has dragged on with little movement since late 2023.

Russian forces continue to hold most of the Donbas region and large parts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, while Ukrainian troops face growing shortages of ammunition and air defenses.

Western officials say battlefield exhaustion and stalled offensives have made diplomatic efforts increasingly urgent, though no formal peace framework has yet emerged.