Zelenskyy Urges Trump to Visit Ukraine to Seal Russia Peace Deal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested that President Donald Trump should visit Ukraine to help close a peace deal with Russia.

In a Tuesday message exchange with reporters conducted through a group WhatsApp chat, Zelenskyy said Trump's presence on Ukrainian soil would send a powerful signal that a ceasefire could be achieved and that America remains serious about ending the war on terms that deter future Russian aggression, ABC News reported.

"He talks about advocating a plan to end the war," Zelenskyy said, adding he told Trump that Ukraine would be glad to host him.

Zelenskyy specifically urged Trump to travel directly into Ukraine rather than entering through Poland, arguing that such a visit would demonstrate confidence that a ceasefire is within reach.

The invitation comes as Trump says negotiations are nearing a breakthrough.

After meeting Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday, Trump told reporters negotiating teams are "getting a lot closer, maybe very close" to a deal that could end Russia's full-scale invasion, which began in February 2022.

Trump also left the door open to personally traveling to Ukraine if it would help secure an agreement — including addressing Ukraine's parliament about the difficult compromises that could come with peace.

Trump said he has offered to speak with lawmakers, noting that Ukraine may face pressure to concede land in the Donbas region as part of a settlement.

Trump's willingness to engage directly, and potentially push both sides toward an enforceable ceasefire, could prove pivotal in ending a conflict that has dragged on for nearly three years.

But Zelenskyy has also stressed there are limits Kyiv cannot cross.

During a WhatsApp chat earlier this month, Zelenskyy said Ukraine cannot legally or morally surrender territory, even as Russia pushes for concessions.

The message reflects a core challenge for negotiators: Crafting a deal that stops the bloodshed without rewarding Putin's aggression.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine is discussing the possibility of an American troop presence as part of a postwar security framework, describing it as a strong guarantee against another Russian attack.

He also dismissed Russian claims of a breakdown in U.S.-Ukraine talks, saying contacts continue daily between key negotiators and U.S. officials.

Zelenskyy's message underscores a reality that peace will require strength, credible security guarantees, and a deal that prevents Russia from regrouping for another invasion.

Meanwhile, the fighting continues.

Ukraine reported Russia launched more than 120 drones overnight, with impacts across multiple locations including Odesa, where regional officials said civilians — including children — were injured and residential buildings and energy infrastructure damaged.

Russia claimed it downed dozens of Ukrainian drones.