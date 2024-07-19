Zelenskyy Calls, Tweets to Congratulate Trump

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and former President Donald Trump spoke by phone about "the vital importance of bipartisan and bicameral" U.S. support for Ukraine, Zelenskyy said on Twitter.

Trump took to Truth Social to say he had a "very good call" with Zelenskyy.

"I appreciate President Zelenskyy for reaching out because I, as your next President of the United States, will bring peace to the world and end the war that has cost so many lives and devastated countless innocent families," Trump said on his social media platform.

Zelenskyy said he and the Republican presidential nominee agreed to a future in-person meeting to discuss the war with Russia.

"Ukraine will always be grateful to the United States for its help in strengthening our ability to resist Russian terror," Zelenskyy said in a tweet on the platform X. "Russian attacks on our cities and villages continue every day. We agreed with President Trump to discuss at a personal meeting what steps can make peace fair and truly lasting."

Zelenskyy also offered his congratulations to Trump for securing the Republican nomination and denounced the assassination attempt on him.

