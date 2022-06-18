Boris Johnson to Zelenskyy: We'll Train Your Troops

The United Kingdom offered to train Ukrainian troops, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said after a surprise meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to The Telegraph, Johnson said Britain would use "battle-proven British Army expertise," and that a regimen could train 10,000 Ukrainians in 120 days.

"My visit today, in the depths of this war," Johnson said, "is to send a clear and simple message to the Ukrainian people: The U.K. is with you, and we will be with you until you ultimately prevail.

"As Ukrainian soldiers fire U.K. missiles in defense of your nation's sovereignty, they do so also in defense of the very freedoms we take for granted."

Johnson added: "That is why I have offered President Zelenskyy a major new military training program that could change the equation of this war — harnessing that most powerful of forces, the Ukrainian determination to win."

During a joint press conference, Johnson declared that Britain would give Ukraine "the strategic endurance that you will need" while promising at the same time to increase sanctions on Russia.

If Ukraine accepts the deal, the British will teach Ukrainian soldiers how to use "battle-winning skills for the front line," such as basic medical support, cyber-security training, and counter-explosive tactics.

The scenario would be similar to Operation Orbital, where the U.K. trained more than 22,000 personnel between 2015, the year after Russia annexed Crimea, and February, when Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Johnson capped off his visit with a tweet of him and Zelenskyy, writing: "Mr President, Volodymyr. It is good to be in Kyiv again."