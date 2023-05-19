Zelenskyy Hopes to Bolster Ties With Arab World at Summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy began a visit to Saudi Arabia on Friday, where he is slated to address a summit of Arab leaders in an effort to bolster his country's ties with nations that have remained either neutral or cordial with Russia since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine began.

Wearing his characteristic fatigues, Zelenskyy arrived at the airport and was greeted on the tarmac by Saudi officials, according to Saudi state TV broadcast footage.

In a tweet on Friday, Zelenskyy said, "Beginning my first-ever visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to enhance bilateral relations and Ukraine's ties with the Arab world."

The Ukrainian leader said he would discuss the treatment of Muslim Tatars living under Russian occupation in the Crimean peninsula at the summit in Jeddah, as well as a "peace formula," the return of Ukrainians to their country, and "energy cooperation."

"KSA [Kingdom of Saudi Arabia] plays a significant role and we are ready to take our cooperation to a new level," Zelenskyy said.

According to Time, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad will also be in attendance at the summit, having been welcomed back into the Arab conclave 12 years after Syria was suspended when civil war broke out. While Russian airstrikes destroyed civilian areas in both countries, they helped Assad remain in power in Syria.

The presence of Zelenskyy and Assad at the same gathering is the result of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's whirlwind of diplomacy. Bin Salman has been working towards regional reconciliation and, in recent months, Saudi Arabia restored diplomatic ties with arch nemesis Iran. The oil-rich kingdom is also ending its war against Iran-backed rebels in Yemen and pushed for Syria's return to the Arab League, according to Time.

Saudi Arabia has pledged $400 million in aid to Ukraine, voted in favor of U.N. resolutions calling on Russia to end its invasion and cease from annexing Ukrainian territory, and even offered to mediate between Moscow and Kyiv after brokering a prisoner exchange last year. But it has resisted U.S. calls to ramp up oil production to dent Russia's revenue and has maintained a friendly relationship with Moscow.

The 22-member Arab League was also expected to focus on the East African country of Sudan, the top generals of which have been warring for over a month, killing hundreds and causing tens of thousands to flee. Both generals have been supported by Saudi Arabia and other Arab states, according to Time.