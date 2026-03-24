Volkswagen Recalls EVs Due to Battery Issues

Volkswagen is recalling nearly 100,000 electric vehicles, of which some 28,000 are in Germany, citing problems linked to battery modules, according to the German motor vehicle authority KBA.

The recall notices affect nearly 75,000 vehicles from Volkswagen's ID. series as well as nearly 20,000 Cupra Borns that were rolled off the line between February 2022 and August 2024.

According to the notices issued earlier this month, modules in the high-voltage battery that do not meet specifications can result in reduced range, and there is a risk of fire.

A software update will be run on the vehicles brought in, the high voltage battery will be inspected and if needed, individual modules of the battery will be replaced, the notices said.

Germany's Focus news outlet first reported the recalls.