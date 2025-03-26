Voice of America Director Sues to Prevent Closure

Michael Abramowitz, the director of Voice of America, is suing the Trump administration, claiming the decision to disband the media outlet is unlawful.

Abramowitz filed his suit in Washington, D.C., Wednesday

"Closing down Voice of America would be an incalculable self-inflicted wound for America and deprive the U.S. of a priceless asset," Abramowitz wrote on LinkedIn. "Our enemies are already rejoicing. In Africa and Latin America, shutting down VOA would cede entire continents to America's adversaries and allow authoritarian regimes to seed anti-American narratives."

Voice of America employees, including Abramowitz, were placed on administrative leave or terminated following an executive order from President Donald Trump that dismantled the U.S. Agency for Global Media, which funds Voice of America and Radio Free Europe, Politico reported.

In his lawsuit, Abramowitz wants a judge to reverse the Trump administration's order that put employees on leave, declare it unlawful and file a temporary restraining order to halt its implementation.

A separate lawsuit was filed by Voice of America journalists against the Trump administration and Kari Lake, a special adviser to USAGM, Politico reported.

A judge had previously issued a temporary restraining order to block the freeze in funding for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Politico reported.