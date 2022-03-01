Trump: Biden, NATO 'Laid Down Welcome Mat' for Putin

As media continued to suggest former President Donald Trump has heaped too much praise on Vladimir Putin, Trump is shooting back, calling it a media distraction from the "welcome mat" laid out by the Biden administration and NATO.

"The RINOs, warmongers, and fake news continue to blatantly lie and misrepresent my remarks on Putin because they know this terrible war being waged against Ukraine would have never happened under my watch," Trump wrote Tuesday in a statement from his Save America PAC.

"They did absolutely nothing as Putin declared much of Ukraine an 'independent territory.'"

In his Saturday speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference, Trump called Putin "smart" and "savvy," but not to praise him, he said, as much as show Americans how "dumb" President Joe Biden, NATO, and world leaders are in allowing Putin to roll in on Ukraine.

"There should be no war waging now in Ukraine, and it is terrible for humanity that Biden, NATO, and the West have failed so terribly in allowing it to start," Trump's Tuesday statement added. "Instead of showing strength and toughness, they declared the global warming hoax as the #1 threat to global security, killed American energy independence, and then made Europe, the U.S., and the rest of the world dependent on Russian oil."

It was Biden's policies that allowed Putin the opportunity to move, Trump concluded.

"They laid down the welcome mat and gave Russia the opening, now Putin may be getting everything he wanted, with Ukraine and the rest of the world suffering the consequences," Trump wrote. "It's terrible, but this is what you get with Biden, the Democrats, and RINO warmongers!"