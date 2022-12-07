Ex-Speechwriter: Putin Has Plan To Flee to Venezuela if He Loses War

Russian President Vladimir Putin has a plan in place to flee to South America should he lose the war in Ukraine.

Abbas Gallyamov, a former speechwriter for Putin and political analyst who lives in Israel, wrote on his Telegram account Tuesday a source told him the Kremlin has a plan in place to find refuge for Putin in Venezuela if Ukraine prevails against its Russian invaders.

In the spring, when prospects of a quick end to the war that started in February became unlikely, Putin's inner circle developed an evacuation plan called "Noah's Ark."

"As the name implies, it is about finding new lands where you can go if the homeland becomes completely uncomfortable," Gallyamov wrote in the post, which was translated to English. "The leader's entourage does not [rule out] that he will lose the war, lose power and he will have to urgently evacuate somewhere."

Gallyamov wrote that China was the first destination proposed, but it was ruled out because the Kremlin feared Beijing wouldn't cooperate easily and because "the Chinese are too self-conscious" and despise others, "especially losers."

Thus, attention turned to South America, specifically Argentina and Venezuela. Gallyamov wrote he didn't know much of the Argentina plan, but the plan regarding Venezuela was to be supervised by Igor Sechin, a close Putin ally and CEO of state-owned oil company Rosneft. Gallyamov wrote Sechin has a "good personal relationship" with Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro.

Gallyamov wrote that Yury Kurilin, Sechin's right-hand man at Rosneft who resigned over the summer, has "devoted himself entirely to the 'Noah's Ark.' He has American citizenship and good connections."

"Unfortunately, my source does not know any other details," Gallyamov added. "However, what has been said is enough to understand: When they say that 'everything is going according to plan,' it makes sense to clarify which one. They seem to have more than one plan."