Report: Putin Fires 5 More Russian Generals

Five Russian generals and a police colonel were fired by Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to a report from Moscow.

RBC reported that Putin on Monday issued a decree that resulted in five generals at the Russian Ministry of the Internal Affairs being dismissed from their posts, according to Newsweek.

The report came more than three months after Russia began its unprovoked attack on Ukraine.

Putin's forces have suffered military setbacks and have failed to take the capital city of Kyiv.

Earlier this week, it was reported that a leaked recording of a phone conversation between two Russian colonels included expletive-filled criticisms of Putin and other members of the Kremlin leadership.

Also, it was reported that a phone call, intercepted by Ukrainian intelligence, revealed Russian troops nearly killed a general who ordered them to the front lines, Ukrainian Security Services said.

Newsweek said RBC reported Wednesday that it obtained a copy of Putin's decree, and listed the names and positions of those who were dismissed:

Maj. Gen. of Police Vasily Kukushkin, head of the Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Vladimir region

Maj. Gen. Alexander Laas, deputy head of the Main Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Altai Territory

Maj. Gen. Andrey Lipilin, head of the Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Yaroslavl Region

Maj. Gen. Alexander Udovenko of the Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs

Maj. Gen. Yuri Instrankin, deputy head of the Department for Logistics and Medical Support of the Ministry of Internal Affairs

Putin also reportedly fired Police Col. Emil Musin, the first deputy head of the Forensic Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Putin last month reportedly fired two senior commanders: Lt. Gen. Serhiy Kisel, who had commanded the 1st Guards Tank Army and Vice Adm. Igor Osipov of the Black Sea Fleet.

Osipov was fired following the sinking of the Russian flagship Moskva, which was an embarrassment to the Kremlin.

Gen. Valery Gerasimov, chief of general staff, was not present at the May 9 Victory Day parade marking the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany. However, Gerasimov reportedly remains on staff.