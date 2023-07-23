Analysts: Putin 'Coup-Proof' With Bolstered Security

After the Wagner Group marched on Moscow for an alleged military coup on Russia's Vladimir Putin, bolstered security that includes elite special forces, tanks, and warplanes now has the Russia leader effectively "coup-proof," according to an analyst.

Russia's National Guard has long been considered Putin's "Praetorian guard," but paranoia after Yevgeny Prigozhin's scuttled uprising has Putin drawing those forces and artillery closer to his personal defense, The Telegraph reported.

Viktor Zolotov is a Putin former bodyguard leading the effort moving Interior Ministry's 7,000-strong Grom forces, which can now be armed with "military equipment" to "suppress the activities of illegal armed groups" to "coup-proof the Kremlin," University College London's Russian Politics professor Ben Noble told the paper.

"The Kremlin is likely revealing its worry about possible future domestic challenges to its rule," Noble said. "Prigozhin's mutiny has raised the level of uncertainty concerning elite and popular support for the regime."

The bolstered security from Grom is "significant," according to Russia security expert Andrey Soldatov.

"Putin is straightening the special forces' command and control after Prigozhin's mutiny," Soldatov told The Telegraph.

Foundation for the Defense of Democracies' Deputy Director John Hardie added Zolotov's loyalty to Putin is being rewarded with larger influence in the Russian hierarchy.

"Another win for Viktor Zolotov," Hardie told the paper. "They were the Interior Ministry's last special police unit."