Putin Holds Separate Talks With Israel, Iran

Russian President Vladimir Putin held separate talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian following Israel's attack against Iran, Newsweek reported Friday.

When speaking to Netanyahu, per the Kremlin, Putin "emphasized the importance of resuming the negotiations and resolving any issues pertaining to Iran's nuclear program exclusively via political and diplomatic means. In addition, the Russian leader expressed willingness to provide mediation so as to prevent further escalation."

In his call with Pezeshkian, Putin "stressed that Russia condemned Israel's actions, which had been carried out in violation of the UN Charter and international law. The Russian side has been fully supporting the efforts to resolve the situation around Iran's nuclear program peacefully and has proposed concrete initiatives aimed at reaching mutually acceptable agreements."

The Kremlin also noted Russia's willingness to "resolving the current situation, which is fraught with the most disastrous consequences for the entire region," according to The Moscow Times, a publication deemed "undesirable" by Russia's Prosecutor General's Office.

Russia's Foreign Ministry, in a message posted to Telegram, further condemned Israel's attack, describing them as "Unprovoked military strikes against a sovereign UN member state." The foreign affairs office went on to criticize the attacks targeting Iran's "citizens, sleeping peaceful cities and nuclear energy infrastructure are categorically unacceptable."

"The international community cannot afford to turn a blind eye to such acts of aggression, which threaten peace and undermine both regional and global security," the ministry added. "What makes the situation especially cynical is that these Israeli attacks took place in the midst of an [International Atomic Energy Agency] Board of Governors session and just before another round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States."

Ostensibly, Israel launched its attack in anticipation of President Donald Trump announcing a deal on Iran's nuclear energy program. However, Trump's sincerity on the matter is left in question as The Middle East Eye reports that the United States sent Israel 300 Hellfire missiles Tuesday prior to Israel's preemptive strike.

Two U.S. officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told the publication that the transfer of the missiles suggests the Trump administration was well-informed of Israel's attack plans before its strike on Iran.

The situation appears to be developing toward a conflict drawing in the U.S. to aid Israel with military support, with Russia backing Iran.