Trump Predicts YouTube Cancels Podcast, Then It Does

President Donald Trump called his shot, predicting a candid interview with "Full Send Podcast" at Mar-a-Lago would get canceled by Big Tech.

It did, as the link to the hour-long interview was taken down by YouTube on Thursday night.

The original link to the podcast read: "This video has been removed for violating YouTube's Community Guidelines."

During a wide-ranging interview, Trump predicted the podcast crew would get canceled for sitting down with the former president, saying he was going to watch how they react.

The four young men refused to admit their podcast would get canceled. But, then it did around 24 hours of being on YouTube's platform.

"Don't apologize," Trump told them, predicting the cancellation was coming. "When they come at you, please don't apologize."

It was the same message Trump had for podcaster Joe Rogan amid attacks for not toeing the Biden administration line on vaccines and COVID-19 protocols and for having quoted people using the "N" word in the past.

"Joe Rogan's not a racist," Trump told "Full Send Podcast" in the video that has now been canceled.

"I did tell him one thing: Stop apologizing."

Trump lamented the left's weaponization of race.

"Everybody's called a racist today — anybody that's an enemy of the other side," he said. "People that are the exact opposite of racist are called racists.

"And it's a very hurtful word, but it's lost a lot of its meaning, because everybody's being called a racist today by the radical left — when actually they're the racists. They're really the racists in the truest sense of the word.

"They call everybody they disagree with a racist."

The true reason for YouTube's cancellation is unclear, but Trump was very critical of President Joe Biden and his administration, on just about every action it has taken in its first year-plus.

"We look weak; we look stupid," Trump said of Biden permitting Russia to amass forces on the Ukraine border and then allowing those forces to move in on a sovereign nation.

Also, he railed on the Biden administration forcing America's primary world rivals into a new axis of evil.

"They have forced Russia, China together with their stupid foreign policy," Trump continued. "These people are incompetent, and the media is allowing it to happen.

"We have a great military, but we look incompetent," Trump added, and, yes, you do have a chance for World War III, because our country is not respected any longer."

Trump repeated his oft-told cautionary tale of how he had kept Vladimir Putin in check from invading Ukraine and placed blame entirely on Biden.

"Biden shouldn't be talking the way he's talking, because he's playing right into Putin's hands," Trump said.

"This war, this Ukrainian disaster, should have never, ever have happened."

Unlike the past praise for Putin — intended to mock Biden's "weakness" and "stupidity" — Trump denounced Putin's war in Ukraine in no uncertain terms on the podcast.

"The bombing of these cities, indiscriminately bombing of these cities, and the killing of all these people, it is a tragedy," Trump said. "This is a tragedy that I don't think we've witnessed since World War II.

"I think what is going on now is a direct reflection on the Obama administration, because it should have never happened."

In a new warning to the world, Trump expressed concern about World War II foes Germany and Japan now talking about building up their militaries.

"Be careful what you wished for, because a lot of bad things happened with those two countries and their military," Trump said. "Be careful what you wish for."