Putin Ally: 'Most Likely Looking at a Nuclear Strike Eventually'

A pro-Russian Ukrainian exile, a friend of Vladimir Putin, has predicted a nuclear strike is "most likely" coming from Russia to combat the West's attempts to "assert its right to global dominance."

"If the collective West continues to assert its right to global dominance, Ukraine's human capital will not be enough in any case," Viktor Medvedchuk, living in exile in Russia, told Russian news outlet Tass on Friday.

"If we continue the policy of war to the bitter end, sooner or later foreign troops will have to be introduced and most likely looking at a nuclear strike eventually."

With the war grinding on in Ukraine and Vladimir Putin warning against the West's intervention from the start, Medvedchuk sees countries outside of Europe getting involved, marking a Third World War.

"It is clear that the Arab world is being drawn into the war, and after that, China and India will also be involved, as they do not have issues with soldiers," Medvedchuk said, noting the large populations of China and India as making them more military capable.

Putin said at his annual state of the nation address that Russia's "strategic nuclear forces are in a state of full readiness," an open warning to further escalatory actions by NATO against Russia.

It comes as France's Emmanuel Macron would not rule out sending troops to help defend Ukraine.

But Putin warned against that, saying NATO countries "must realize that we also have weapons that can hit targets on their territory. All this really threatens a conflict with the use of nuclear weapons and the destruction of civilization. Don't they get that?"

Putin's saber-rattling appears to have toned down Macron's talk.

"In response to one question I was asked about sending troops, I said that nothing is out of the question," Macron clarified afterward. "This does not mean that we are considering the possibility of sending French troops to Ukraine in the near future, but we are starting discussions and thinking about everything that can be done to support Ukraine, especially on Ukrainian territory."

Putin has rejected claims Russia would eventually attack NATO countries as "nonsense," but he does admit the invasion of Ukraine was a preemptive war against the "collective West" seeking to expand NATO to his border.

"The West miscalculated and ran into the firm position and determination of our multinational people," Putin said in his speech.