Western Medical Treatments Reportedly Keeping Putin Alive

President Vladimir Putin is reportedly being kept alive by Western medical treatments as he battles against cancer, according to Russian historian and political analyst Valery Solovey, the New York Post reported over the weekend.

But despite the help from Western medicine, Solovey told Ukrainian YouTube channel Odesa Film Studio, "The end is already in sight, even according to the doctors who are curating this treatment, because no medication can be endlessly successful."

Solovey said, "Without this [foreign] treatment [Putin] would definitely not have been in public life in the Russian Federation. He uses the most advanced treatments [and] target therapy, which Russia cannot provide him with."

There have been widespread rumors about Putin's allegedly degrading health since Moscow invaded Ukraine, according to the New York Post. However, the Kremlin has denied these rumors, saying that Putin does not suffer from illnesses.

Solovey did not specify what the nationality of the "non-Russian doctors" allegedly treating Putin, but said that Putin "trusts" them, and that the treatment is being overseen by top Moscow medics, the Daily Mail reported.

Solovey told Odesa Film Studio, "It is obvious that [the Russian president] has problems with movement — with legs — [which] many viewers have noticed."

Putin at first suffered colon cancer, Solovey said, adding that it has now spread "and is more dangerous now," and the medication has led to early symptoms of Parkinson's."

Solovey said that Putin's plan when he no longer has the ability to lead the country is to hand power to Russian agriculture minister Dmitry Patrushev, who is a little-known but stridently anti-Western former head of the FSB (Federal Security Service), and a key architect of the war in Ukraine.

The minster is also the son of Putin's trusted and powerful top security aide Nikolai Patrushev.