×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: vladimir putin | malaysia airlines flight 17 | probe

Investigators Implicate Putin for 2014 Downing of Malaysia Air Flight 17

People walk amongst the debris
People walk amongst the debris at the crash site of a passenger plane near the village of Grabovo, Ukraine, on July 17, 2014. (Dmitry Lovetsky/AP)

By    |   Wednesday, 08 February 2023 12:03 PM EST

International investigators looking into the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 in 2014 have found "strong indications" that implicate Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Investigators said on Wednesday that it's highly likely that Putin approved the decision to provide Russian separatists with long-range anti-aircraft missiles that were used to shoot down the plane, a passenger jet that was carrying almost 300 people at the time.

Prosecutors noted that despite "strong indications" that Putin approved the decision, they did not have "concrete enough" evidence to prosecute. Two former Russian state security officers and a separatist leader in Ukraine were convicted of murder in the downing, but none were ever arrested or extradited. The Kremlin has denied that Russia was involved.

"There is concrete information that the request from the separatists is presented to the president, and that a positive decision is taken," investigators said, according to CNN. "It is unknown whether the request explicitly mentions a Buk system. A short time later, heavy air-defense systems were delivered, including the Buk that later shot down MH17."

"The purpose of this investigation was to find out the truth, and I think we have come further than we ever imagined in 2014," deputy chief public prosecutor Digna van Boetzelaer said in a statement, according to The Washington Post. "The findings we have uncovered about the Russian involvement up to the highest level can play an important role in proceedings where the liability of this state is at issue."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
International investigators looking into the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 in 2014 have found "strong indications" that implicate Russian President Vladimir Putin.
vladimir putin, malaysia airlines flight 17, probe
245
2023-03-08
Wednesday, 08 February 2023 12:03 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved