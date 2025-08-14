Putin Delegation Lands in Alaska for Summit With Trump

Russian aircraft arrived in Alaska late Thursday ahead of a closely watched summit between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which would mark the first time the two leaders have met in person since talks on ending the war in Ukraine intensified.

A Russian air force Ilyushin Il-96-300 landed in Anchorage, touching down at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson ahead of the high-profile meeting scheduled for Friday, according to Russian Telegram channels.

The aircraft, part of Rossiya, Russia's special flight detachment, left Moscow's Vnukovo airport and drew significant attention en route. According to Flightradar tracking data, more than 18,000 people monitored the jet's path from Russia to Alaska.

Upon arrival, delegation vehicles and Russian journalists waited near the runway to greet Russian officials and their entourage.

A second Russian government aircraft also made the trip, with Anchorage stepping up security and logistical preparations for the summit. Local activity around the base increased throughout the day as organizers firmed up arrangements for the meeting, which is to begin after 2:30 p.m. ET (10:30 a.m. local time).

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ambassador Alexander Darchiev are reported to have arrived for the Russian-American summit, according to RIA Novosti.

The arrival comes as both sides signal the talks will focus heavily on Ukraine. Trump has said that while he believes Putin is ready to end the war, any lasting agreement will likely require a second round of discussions that would include Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and possibly European leaders.

"We have a meeting with President Putin tomorrow. I think it's going to be a good meeting, but the more important meeting will be the second meeting that we're having," Trump said Thursday.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has publicly rejected the idea of "territorial swaps," though Trump has told Zelenskyy and European counterparts that land concessions could be necessary for peace.

The White House has stated that Trump will push for a resolution, warning of "severe consequences" for Moscow if no deal is reached.

Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said no joint document is expected from Friday's meeting and cautioned against predicting the outcome, noting that Ukraine-related discussions may unfold in "subsequent stages."

Putin has praised the United States for making "quite energetic and sincere efforts" to resolve the conflict and has not ruled out new agreements on strategic arms control. The two leaders are expected to hold a joint press conference after their private meeting.

With both delegations now in Anchorage, the summit is set to proceed under intense global scrutiny, as the prospect of a breakthrough or a breakdown in negotiations looms.

Information from Reuters was used in this story.