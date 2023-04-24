Ramaswamy: Tucker Carlson 'Good Addition' for 2024 Presidential Race

Republican 2024 presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy told Politico on Monday that former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, fired by the news network earlier in the day, would be a "good addition" to the 2024 presidential race.

"I think he'd be a good addition to the race," he said in an interview with the news outlet. "I think someone should only do this if they feel called to do it, but I think it'd be good for the country if he got in, to be honest with you."

The network announced Carlson's departure in a statement in the morning.

"Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways," the statement read. "We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor."

The network said Carlson's last program was Friday, April 21, and Monday night's show would be renamed Fox News Tonight and have "rotating" hosts from among the network's personalities.

The New York Times reported Monday night that Fox Corporation CEO Lachlan Murdoch and Fox News Media Chief Executive Suzanne Scott made the decision to fire Carlson Friday night.

Ramaswamy told Politico that Carlson is "one of the smartest voices in the conservative movement," and was willing to "defect from party orthodoxy when necessary."

"There's definitely a thought leadership vacuum in political media, across the political spectrum," Ramaswamy told the news outlet. "And Tucker was one of the great political thinkers and commentators of our time."

The news about Carlson came the same day as CNN fired longtime host Don Lemon after several recent missteps including a heated exchange with Ramaswamy about race and the role of firearms in Black American History, the report said.

During the discussion, Lemon chided off-air producers for "talking in his ear," distracting him from "having a thought," which Ramaswamy believes was the final straw for the network.

"I think my exchange with him played a role in this," Ramaswamy told Politico. "I think it's a gutsy decision, that I applaud. It's another example of companies gaining a spine."

"CNN and Don have parted ways," CNN said in a statement. "Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors."