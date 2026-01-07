Ramaswamy Gets Gov. DeWine Endorsement in Ohio Race

Ohio gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy earned a high-profile endorsement from term-limited Gov. Mike DeWine on Wednesday, marking a significant moment in the 2026 Ohio governor's race as primary and general election dynamics continue to take shape.

DeWine, a Republican nearing the end of his second term, issued a statement framing Ramaswamy as the candidate best positioned to maintain Ohio's economic momentum and uphold conservative governance.

With the election year now underway, DeWine said he was "joining Republicans across Ohio in supporting our dynamic ticket for Governor, led by Vivek Ramaswamy" and emphasized Ramaswamy's appeal to business growth, family life, and the "American dream."

DeWine also praised Ramaswamy's selection of Ohio Senate President Rob McColley as his running mate, casting McColley as a respected leader with strong legislative experience and geographical balance for the statewide ticket.

Ramaswamy's campaign has drawn significant support from conservative and GOP institutions over the past year.

Earlier endorsements include President Donald Trump, who backed Ramaswamy's bid when he launched his campaign, and the Ohio Republican Party's State Central Committee, which backed him with an early official endorsement in May 2025.

Campaign finance figures show Ramaswamy's fundraising has outpaced historic records for Ohio gubernatorial contests, with his campaign reporting nearly $20 million raised in 2025, a figure his team said reflects broad support across the state.

On the Democratic side, former Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton, now her party's presumptive nominee, selected former Ohio Democratic Party Chair David Pepper as her lieutenant governor candidate, framing her campaign around governance experience and practical problem-solving.

Recent polling suggests the race may be competitive.

An earlier Emerson poll showed Acton leading Ramaswamy by 10 points in August, with that margin narrowing to a single point in a later survey.

The broader political stakes in Ohio draw attention beyond the state, as the Buckeye State is a key battleground where Republican consolidation and performance in 2026 could signal national trends heading into the 2028 cycle.

Ramaswamy's rising profile, bolstered by endorsements from high-profile GOP figures and institutional backers, positions him as a leading figure in that narrative.

The 2026 Ohio gubernatorial election is scheduled for Nov. 3, with primary elections set for May 5, offering Republican voters an early opportunity to rally behind the party's consolidated ticket or consider alternatives before the general election.