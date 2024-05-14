Vivek Ramaswamy: Trump Trial 'Out of Kafka Novel'

Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy on Tuesday ripped the ongoing criminal trial of former President Donald Trump as "a politicized persecution" after attending the trial earlier that day.

Ramaswamy on Tuesday morning spoke in a press conference that took place outside the Manhattan courthouse where Trump's ongoing criminal trial is taking place, appearing alongside Florida GOP Reps. Cory Mills and Byron Donalds as well as North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

During his comments, Ramaswamy criticized the trial as "a politicized persecution," adding that "the only thing more depressing than the environment of that courtroom is what's actually happening in there. It's straight out of a Kafka novel."

He went on to say that prosecutors are trying "to bore the jurors into submission, and if you look in that direction, sadly, it may appear to actually be working."

Ramaswamy ended his comments with a call for voters, saying, "You have to agree, whether you are Democrat or Republican or Black or white or gay or straight or man or woman, that our justice system should be blind to politics."

He added, "That regardless of what your last name is, Biden or Trump, regardless of whether you've been a politician or not, you get a fair shake in our own legal system."

Ramaswamy continued: "When you have a prosecutor who campaigned on the pledge of going after Trump and his campaign when you have a judge whose kids are collecting money from Democratic operatives by fundraising off the very trial that that judge is presiding over and then telling the [former] U.S. president he's subject to a gag order, that he can't talk about it, that is not justice. That is a bastardization of what this country was founded on."