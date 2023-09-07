×
CNN: No Town Hall Scheduled With Ramaswamy

By    |   Thursday, 07 September 2023 10:29 PM EDT

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said last week that a town hall with CNN was signed, sealed, and scheduled for next week. That was news to CNN.

The network told The Hill on Thursday that there is no town hall scheduled for Tuesday with Ramaswamy.

Ramaswamy posted to social media site X on Sept. 1 that he was ready to "handle the heat. Let's see if they can too. Buckle up" for the town hall, supposedly in New York City on Sept. 12.

"The information in Mr. Ramaswamy's post is incorrect and there is not a CNN Town Hall currently planned for September 12th," a CNN spokesperson said.

Semafor reported Thursday that Ramaswamy tried to "will it into existence" with his tweet, though nothing had been confirmed.

However, a Ramaswamy spokesperson told Semafor that the town hall was actually scheduled but that CNN canceled, citing leadership changes.

"We had reached an agreement for Sept. 12 in New York and even selected a moderator," spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said. "CNN says they are looking for another date."

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

