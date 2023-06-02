×
Philadelphia Tourism Agency Promotes LGBTQ Events

By    |   Friday, 02 June 2023 09:47 AM EDT

Philadelphia's official tourism marketing agency has unveiled a new Pride Month video featuring drag queens reading a children's book to kids in front of Independence Hall.

The 30-second video will air on CBS stations in the Philadelphia and New York markets starting next week.

Visit Philadelphia's $250,000 Pride Month campaign comes two decades after city tourism officials first reached out to gay and lesbian travelers nationwide with the "Get your history straight and your nightlife gay" slogan, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

"In support and solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community, who are having their rights infringed upon in many places throughout our country, we're sending a message that our city is an open and inclusive destination," Visit Philadelphia president Angela Val said in a statement, the Inquirer reported.

In the video, drag queens Brittany Lynn and Morgan Wells are seen reading "Giraffes Can't Dance," a book promoting self-acceptance.

Lynn is a LGBTQ activist who founded the Philly Drag Mafia.

"Any parent that would let their child near this deviant should be reported to child protective services," commented "d farr" on a Metro Philadelphia story about Lynn.

Drag queen story times, often held at libraries and schools for children under 10, have drawn protests around the country. Republican lawmakers in 14 states have moved to ban or restrict drag, with most of the legislation focusing on times and places where children are present, the Inquirer reported.

A recent Ipsos market research survey provided to Visit Philly showed that about two-thirds of LGBTQ travelers said they considered Philadelphia an LGBTQ-friendly destination.

Visit Philadelphia officials said they hope to increase that percentage with the latest ad campaign.

"It's our responsibility as the organization marketing Philadelphia to ensure our efforts promoting the city are a direct reflection of our residents and those we invite to visit," said Neil Frauenglass, chief marketing officer at Visit Philadelphia.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


