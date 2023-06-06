Visa Supported Group Profiting From Child Hormone Therapies

Visa Inc., an American financial services company, raised money for a group that pushes hormone replacement therapy and gender transition counseling without parental consent.

Visa, JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., and United Airlines, Inc. supported a month-long campaign in 2021 to drive donations for the pro-LGBTQ+ groups The Human Rights Campaign, StartOut, and The Trevor Project.

"Pride Month is an opportunity to share the impact of the LGBTQ+ community. But it is also a time to commemorate the Stonewall riots, where 'the shot glass heard around [the] world' brought together so many in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights," Visa said at the time. "While this was not the beginning of the movement, it did help catapult it forward."

One of the organizations, The Trevor Project, has since been accused in a Daily Caller report last year of taking money from pharmaceutical companies that manufacture the hormone therapies they recommend.

Later in 2022, National Review found that a mother seeking resources for her child that questioned her gender unearthed explicit conversations between adults and minors in online chatrooms hosted by the group.

"I still feel more masc and more fem on days, but it doesn't matter what I'm feeling I will always prefer to be a girl," one minor wrote on one of the nonprofit's crisis services. "Does that make me trans or am I still genderfluid? Help I don't know."

An adult replied: "If I had to guess based on your post, I'd say it sounds pretty trans."

Visa has not responded to the Daily Caller's request for comment on whether the company still supports The Trevor Project or if it will continue raising money for it in the future.