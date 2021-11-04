×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Virus Outbreak | Biden

Traveler With Biden Tested Positive for Virus in Scotland

Traveler With Biden Tested Positive for Virus in Scotland
President Joe Biden speaks during the World Leaders' Summit "Accelerating Clean Technology Innovation and Deployment" session on day three of COP26 at SECC on Tuesday in Glasgow. (Getty)

Thursday, 04 November 2021 08:03 PM

A person traveling with President Joe Biden to Europe this past week received a positive test result for the coronavirus, the administration confirmed Thursday, saying the individual did not have close contact with the president.

The fully vaccinated person is asymptomatic and is remaining in Scotland to quarantine while undergoing additional tests after testing positive on a lateral flow rapid test issued by the UK government required for all attendees at the UN climate summit underway in Scotland. Biden tested negative for the virus on Tuesday, the White House said.

Breakthrough infections among fully vaccinated people are rare, but have occurred somewhat more frequently as the more transmissible delta variant of the virus has become the dominant strain in most of the world. The vaccines still dramatically reduce instances of serious illness and death.

The White House says out of an abundance of caution — and in a move above and beyond Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance — a few staff members who were in close contact with the individual did not return to the U.S. aboard Air Force One, and instead flew home on a different government plane.

Travelers with Biden on his five-day trip to Rome and Scotland were tested daily with a mix of rapid testing and more-accurate PCR tests.

The instance is not believed to be related to White House press secretary Jen Psaki's diagnosis with COVID-19. She stayed home from the foreign trip after a member of her household tested positive for the virus. She confirmed her diagnosis publicly on Sunday saying she had “mild symptoms" and was continuing to work from home while waiting for the infection to pass.

Bloomberg first reported on the positive case.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A person traveling with President Joe Biden to Europe this past week received a positive test result for the coronavirus, the administration confirmed Thursday, saying the individual did not have close contact with the president.The fully vaccinated person is asymptomatic...
Virus Outbreak, Biden
282
2021-03-04
Thursday, 04 November 2021 08:03 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved