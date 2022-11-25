Virginia Walmart Gunman Bought Firearm Hours Before Shooting

The shooter who gunned down six people at a Chesapeake, Virginia, Walmart Tuesday night purchased the gun used in the tragedy legally that morning, according to officials.

On Friday, the city of Chesapeake said that Andre Bing, 31, legally bought the 9 mm handgun from a local gun store hours before the shooting. Bing had no criminal history and died of a self-inflicted wound before police arrived.

City officials said detectives doing a forensic analysis on Bing's phone found a note titled "Death note," which detailed his plans and alleged motivations.

Bing claimed he was "harassed by idiots with low intelligence and a lack of wisdom" and said he was pushed to the edge by a belief that his phone had been hacked. He wrote, "My only wish would have been to start over from scratch and that my parents would have paid closer attention to my social deficits."

Officials redacted what seem to be specific individuals' names, but Bing allegedly wrote that "the associates gave me evil twisted grins, mocked me and celebrated my down fall the last day."

"That's why they suffer the same fate as me," Bing wrote, according to police.

At times rambling, Bing's note makes reference to nontraditional cancer treatments and songwriting, and he bristles at being compared to serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

"I would have never killed anyone who entered my home," he allegedly said.

He also writes of how he longs for a wife, but concludes that he didn't deserve one.

"I was actually one of the most loving people in the world if you would get to know me," he reportedly wrote.

"Sorry everyone but I did not plan this I promise things just fell in place like I was led by the Satan," he added. "My God forgive me for what I'm going to do …"

According to officials, Bing, who worked as an overnight shift lead at the Walmart for 12 years, opened fire around 10 p.m. Tuesday night inside a break room shortly before an employee meeting was scheduled to begin.

On the job for five days, Jessica Wilczewski said she saw Bing target certain people.

"The way he was acting — he was going hunting," Wilczewski told The Associated Press on Thursday. "The way he was looking at people's faces and the way he did what he did, he was picking people out."

"What I do know is that he made sure who he wanted dead, was dead," she added.

Wilczewski told the AP that she may have been spared because she was a new employee.

After the shooting started, a coworker sitting next to her pulled her under the table to hide. She said Bing told her to come out from under the table, but when he saw who she was, he told her, "Jessie, go home."

She said she slowly got up and ran out of the store.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.