Multiple Law Enforcement Officers Shot in Southern Virginia

Wednesday, 13 August 2025 09:45 PM EDT

Multiple law enforcement officers have been shot in southern Virginia, a congressman said Wednesday.

U.S. Rep. John McGuire, a Republican who represents Virginia's 5th congressional district, said in a post on X that his thoughts and prayers were with deputies shot in Pittsylvania County. He also extended his thoughts and prayers to the deputies' families.

Photos and video from the scene showed a large number of parked police and emergency response vehicles.

"We are closely following the situation and keeping everyone affected in our hearts during this difficult time," McGuire wrote.

Pittsylvania County is located along the state's southern border with North Carolina, about 98 miles northwest of Raleigh, North Carolina.

