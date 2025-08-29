Va. Schools Sue Education Dept Over Trans Issues

Two Virginia school districts on Friday sued the Education Department for withholding federal funding over gender policies, Washington's WJLA reports.

Fairfax County Public Schools and Arlington Public Schools, among five systems designated as "high risk" recipients of federal funds by the Trump administration after the department said the schools violated Title IX by letting transgender students use restrooms and locker rooms that don't align with their born gender, filed the suit in federal court.

Both districts are outside Washington, D.C.

"This lawsuit is an important step in our effort to protect the health and safety of all our students in alignment with state and federal law — to ensure that hungry children are fed and that student access to multilingual, special education, and other essential services is not compromised," the Fairfax County School Board announced in a letter to employees of the school system and families of students.

"FCPS remains dedicated to creating a safe, supportive, and inclusive school environment for all students and staff members, including our transgender and gender-expansive community. We have a responsibility to ensure that every child has the support needed to achieve their full, unique, and limitless potential. We will not abide attempts to pit one group of students against another."

FCPS said its schools are at risk of losing $167 million in federal funding. Arlington schools could lose $23 million.