Dems Worried They Will Lose VA Redistricting Election

Democrats in Virginia are growing increasingly worried they could lose a special election in the state that would redraw congressional maps and potentially give their party four additional seats, Politico reported.

While Democrats have a massive fundraising advantage over Republicans, the GOP is seeing robust early voting turnout, Politico said. The map could give Democrats a 10-1 edge in the state, where the party currently holds a 6-5 advantage in the congressional delegation.

Now Democrats are urging Gov. Abigail Spanberger to step up and do more to get out the vote and drag the party across the finish line, Politico reported.

While Spanberger has endorsed the referendum and launched an ad expressing her support, critics complained to Politico she is doing the bare minimum to help Democrats win the special election.

"We Democrats gotta stop bringing a spork to a knife fight. If the Democrats are putting all their stock in this, like, let's bring our A game," Beth Macy, a Democrat who is running for Congress in one of the five House districts currently held by Republicans, told Politico.

Other Democrats are unfavorably comparing to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who campaigned aggressively on a referendum to redraw California's congressional maps.

"How could she watch what Gavin Newsom just did and do the exact opposite?" said one Democrat to Politico. "Out in the field, we really don't know whether she is for or against this thing."

In a statement, a spokesperson for Spanberger stressed she has done more than any other Democrat in the state to encourage voters to support the referendum.

"She's a particularly effective messenger because she's meeting voters where many of them are — Virginians who supported the bipartisan commission in 2020 but understand that the ballgame changed when the President claimed he's 'entitled' to more Republican seats in Congress, and states got to work to give them to him," Libby Wiet said.

Virginia voters overwhelmingly supported a constitutional amendment that would create a bipartisan redistricting commission to prevent gerrymandering.

A Roanoke College survey found nearly two-thirds of Virginians support the state's bipartisan commission.

Republicans have made Spanberger the face of their anti-redistricting campaign, having raised $3 million.

"Abigail Spanberger seems to be intent on trying to turn Virginia into California east, so she probably will welcome Gavin Newsom," Jason Miyares, a former GOP Virginia Attorney General who is serving as co-chair of Virginians for Fair Maps, said to Politico.