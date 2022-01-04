Virginia Gov. Northam Blames Jan. 6th for Slow Response to Stranded, Freezing Drivers

Virginia Democrat Governor Ralph Northam blamed the January 6th protest when asked why deploying the National Guard to help freezing and stranded motorists caught in the snow and ice on I-95 took so long.

Mike Valerio of CBS affiliate WUSA9 tweeted, “4PM UPDATE – Virginia Gov. Northam just described the response to the January 6th Insurrection, saying it took a long time to deploy the National Guard, as a way of illustrating why his office says the Guard could not be deployed to I-95 on such short notice.”

Valerio also tweeted, “4PM UPDATE – Virginia Gov. Northam says still, no injuries on I-95, as thousands are trapped. Says State Troopers are walking up and down offering food, medicine, to people in need.”

However, the Daily Wire reports that Reuters foreign policy correspondent Idrees Ali seemingly contradicted Northam’s claim, saying that the road conditions were brought up at the Pentagon meeting Tuesday and that no request had been made for them to help.

Northam tweeted a statement early Tuesday, saying that “My team has been working throughout the night alongside @VSPPIO, @VaDOT, and @VDEM to respond to the situation on I-95. State and local emergency personnel are continuing to clear downed trees, assist disabled vehicles, and re-route drivers.

“An emergency message is going to all stranded drivers connecting them to support, and the state is working with localities to open warming shelters as needed. While sunlight is expected to help @VaDOT clear the road, all Virginians should continue to avoid 1-95.”