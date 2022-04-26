Virginia AG Investigating NFL's Washington Commanders

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares launched an investigation into allegations of financial improprieties in connection to the NFL team the Washington Commanders, CBS News reported.

Miyares, who sent a letter disclosing the investigation to the team Monday, said in the message that he has “not prejudged the issues raised regarding the Commanders. However, I view it as my responsibility to carefully examine the material facts regarding this matter after it was brought to my attention."

The letter was sent about two weeks after the House Committee on Oversight and Reform sent a letter to the Federal Trade Commission claiming to have discovered evidence of financial impropriety. The Commanders have denied the allegations.

"The team categorically denies any suggestion of financial impropriety of any kind at any time. We adhere to strict internal processes that are consistent with industry and accounting standards, are audited annually by a globally respected independent auditing firm, and are also subject to regular audits by the NFL. We continue to cooperate fully with the Committee's work," the team said in a statement Monday.

The NFL hired former Securities and Exchange Commission chair Mary Jo White to conduct a “review the most serious matters raised by the committee,” including a groping accusation against the team’s owner, Dan Snyder, by a former employee. Those allegations are also being investigated by District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine.

"The disturbing details of misconduct by the Washington Commanders and Dan Snyder that we've seen in extensive public reporting are deeply troubling,” Racine said in a statement, according to ESPN. “No one should face mistreatment at work and no organization can evade the law. The Commanders' players and employees, and District residents, deserve a thorough investigation that determines exactly what happened and holds those accountable for any illegal conduct."