Va. Woman Threatens to Bring 'Loaded Gun' to School Over Mask Mandate

A Virginia woman during a school board meeting Thursday threatened to "bring every single gun loaded and ready" over the school's mask mandate, reports ABC13.

"My child — my children will not come to school on Monday with a mask on. All right, that's not happening. And I will bring every single gun loaded and ready to — I will call every—," parent Amelia King allegedly said before she was interrupted by school officials who said she had gone past her three minutes for comment.

"I'll see y'all on Monday," King said.

Page County Public Schools in Luray, Va., said it was addressing the issue and in communication with law enforcement.

"At each PCPS school today and Monday, there will be increased police presence with support from the Page County Sheriff's Office," the letter, dated Friday, said. "The Luray Police Department will also provide additional police presence at the Luray area schools on Monday."

Page County Schools Superintendent Antonia Fox and school board chair Megan Gordon on Friday said the school doesn't take the threat lightly.

"Not only do comments such as these go against everything we wish to model for our students, they go against the very nature of how we as a community should interact with each other," they said. "Violence and threats are never acceptable or appropriate. This kind of behavior is not tolerated from our students, faculty, staff, nor will it be tolerated by parents or guests of our school division."

Police said the parent who made the comment realized that it caused "public harm" and immediately contacted law enforcement to apologize because the statement was not intended the way it was perceived.

"We have been in contact with the parent who made the statement, she is cooperating with law enforcement. This incident is still under investigation and no arrests have been made at this time," they added.