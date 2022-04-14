Grand Jury Investigating Loudoun County School Board Over Sexual Assault Case

The school board of Loudoun County, Virginia, is under investigation by a grand jury over its handling of a sexual assault case at a school last year.

The board is accused of covering up an assault that allegedly occurred last May in a bathroom at Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn, Virginia, by allowing the accused to attend school at a different high school in the same district, where a second assault allegedly occurred.

"LCPS intends to cooperate with the lawful requests of the special grand jury, while protecting the privacy rights of our students to the extent permitted by law and in accordance with all applicable legal privileges," the district said in a statement, according to the Washington Examiner.

It added that the district has since made several changes since the incident, including the hiring of a Title IX coordinator full time and creating a "more robust process for alternative school placements."

The statement continued: "LCPS has audited harassment and discrimination complaints raised over the past school year to ensure that such complaints have been addressed appropriately, and LCPS has provided, and will continue to provide, additional training to staff to reinforce the understanding of their obligations when they receive allegations of sexual harassment or assault."

Virginia GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin previously issued an executive order instructing state Attorney General Jason Miyares to conduct an investigation into the school board. A spokesperson for Miyares told the Examiner that his office "cannot comment on ongoing investigations."