Virginia Gov. Youngkin Sets February Date for Special House Election

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Monday set the date for a special election to fill the seat of Democrat Rep. Donald McEachin, 61, who died Nov. 28 after a long fight with colon cancer.

Youngkin, a Republican, chose the date of Feb. 21 for Virginia’s 4th Congressional district. The filing deadline will be Dec. 23, according to the governor's order.

McEachin was first elected to Congress in 2016 in the 4th district, which is based in Richmond, the state capital, and stretches south to the North Carolina border.

The district had been trending Democrat in recent presidential elections, siding with Hillary Clinton for president in 2016 and then Joe Biden in 2020.

Virginia House Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, tweeted Monday his intentions to run for the seat.

Also filing paperwork for the congressional post: Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, who filled McEachin's state Senate seat. McClellan and Bagby are members of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus.

At a news conference Monday, Bagby said McEachin had been a mentor of his.

"This is something that's been on my heart for quite some time," said Bagby, according to The Washington Post. "He really was looking to not only groom me for the role I served in at the school board, but also the role I served in as delegate. It prepared me for a time such as this."

Republican Leon Benjamin, who lost to McEachin by more than 23 percentage points in 2020 and nearly 30 points this year, said last week he would run again for the seat, according to The Post.

Another Republican, former Mecklenburg County School Board chairman Dale Sturdifen, is also running, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

