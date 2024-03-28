×
Tags: virginia | governor | veto | recreational | marijuana

Virginia Gov Vetoes Recreational Marijuana Bill

By    |   Thursday, 28 March 2024 10:35 PM EDT

Virginia Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Thursday vetoed a bill aimed at establishing a legal marketplace for recreational marijuana in the state.

The legislation, which garnered support in both the Virginia House and Senate, aimed to regulate the sale of cannabis for recreational use. However, Youngkin cited concerns over the potential impact on public health and safety for his veto.

In his statement, Youngkin expressed apprehension about the repercussions of legalizing recreational marijuana. He argued that similar measures in other states had led to negative outcomes, including detrimental effects on the "health and safety of children and adolescents, increased gang activity, and a rise in violent crime."

The governor also highlighted concerns about "mental health," "road safety" and the inability of such legislation to eliminate the illicit black market for cannabis.

The proposed law would have allowed Virginia to accept applications for the cultivation, testing and sale of marijuana starting Sept. 1, with the market slated to open on May 1, 2025. This move followed Virginia's landmark decision three years before legalizing marijuana for personal use by adults.

Critics of the veto argue that the lack of a legal market perpetuates illicit sales and fails to address product safety and regulation issues. Despite the bill's passage in the state legislature, Gov. Youngkin had previously expressed disinterest in the policy matter, preferring to focus on areas where consensus could be reached for the betterment of Virginia.

Youngkin vetoed a total of seven bills on Thursday, labeling them as measures that would "legalize the sale of drugs," compromise public safety, and impose arbitrary labor prices. However, he signed 100 other bills into law.

This latest move comes amidst a broader debate over gun control in Virginia. Earlier in the week, Youngkin vetoed several gun control bills, including an assault weapons ban, reaffirming his commitment to upholding the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding Virginians.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
