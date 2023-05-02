Gov. Youngkin: Not Running for President in 2024

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said he is not running for president in 2024.

The Republican's comments came while speaking to the Wall Street Journal's Gerard Baker at the Milken Institute in Los Angeles on Monday. WTVR-TV posted a video of the exchange.

"Are you going to be dusting off that fleece jacket and getting out on the presidential campaign trail this year?" Baker asked.

"No," Youngkin said. "I'm going to be working in Virginia this year. ... Our [state] House and Senate are up for full reelection. I have a House that's controlled by Republicans and a Senate that's controlled by Democrats. I want to hold our House and flip our Senate."

Politico noted that Youngkin had been seen as a potential addition to the growing Republican field of presidential candidates.