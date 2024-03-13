×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: virginia foxx | julie su | osha | organized labor

Rep. Foxx Probes Closed-Door Summit With Labor Leaders

By    |   Wednesday, 13 March 2024 06:14 PM EDT

Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., chair of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, penned letters to three high-ranking government officials Wednesday requesting information on a closed-door summit held by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) with organized labor leaders.

OSHA's "Worker's Voice Summit" was held behind closed doors in the fall of 2022 and attended by several Biden administration officials and organized labor leaders, with the committee suggesting in a news release that "federal labor agencies, led by OSHA, set policies based on the Summit in a way that favored Big Labor while denying other stakeholders' proper consideration."

Department of Labor Acting Secretary Julie Su, U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Chair Charlotte Burrows, and National Labor Relations Board general counsel Jennifer Abruzzo received letters from Foxx.

Su was subpoenaed on Nov. 21, 2023, requesting information on the summit and has yet to respond, Foxx wrote in a letter to Su.

"Your failure to comply with the subpoena and the Committee's previous requests is utterly beyond comprehension," Foxx wrote. "This signals a new low for you and for DOL in not respecting Congress's duty to conduct oversight."

As part of the committee's investigation, Foxx received an agenda of the summit and a list of organizations that were present.

"These materials make clear that this three-day Summit, which began on September 27, 2022, was far more than an OSHA event focused on worker-oriented stakeholders. It was a closed-door event that included the heads of many of the Biden administration's most active and influential labor agencies," Foxx wrote in her letter to Abruzzo.

In her letter to Burrows, Foxx wrote, "It was a closed-door event that included the heads of many of the Biden administration's most active and influential labor agencies. Notes prepared for OSHA Assistant Secretary Douglas Parker identified you as a participant who made remarks at the Summit."

Foxx requested a copy of Burrow's remarks, a list of all EEOC employees who attended the summit and an explanation of when and how she and other employees participated. Foxx requested similar information from Su and Abruzzo.

Foxx gave the recipients until March 27 to comply with her requests.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., chair of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, penned letters to three high-ranking government officials Wednesday requesting information on a closed-door summit held by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
virginia foxx, julie su, osha, organized labor
358
2024-14-13
Wednesday, 13 March 2024 06:14 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved