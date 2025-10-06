WATCH TV LIVE

Va. Police Union Urges Democrat Jones to End AG Bid

By    |   Monday, 06 October 2025 09:43 PM EDT

The Virginia Fraternal Order of Police is demanding that State Attorney General candidate Jay Jones, a Democrat, withdraw from the race following revelations that he sent violent text messages in 2022 about a political opponent and his family.

In a letter posted to X, the state police union condemned the messages, calling them "unacceptable" and disqualifying for someone seeking to become Virginia's top prosecutor.

"The men and women of the Virginia Fraternal Order unequivocally condemn these violent text messages sent by you about a political opponent and his family," wrote Ray Clemons, president of the Virginia FOP. "Therefore, the members of the Virginia Fraternal Order of Police believe that you, Jay Jones, are unfit for the office of Attorney General of Virginia. It is time you hold yourself accountable for these actions and withdraw from the Attorney General race immediately."

The FOP said that while the messages reportedly date to 2022, such rhetoric "has no place in our society or democracy," particularly from someone seeking the state's highest law enforcement post.

The letter also warned that calls for violence have fueled political unrest elsewhere and urged Jones to step aside without delay.

